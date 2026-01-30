Denver demonstrators call for accountability in La Alma Park Rally, more events planned

Demonstrators marched through Denver on Friday, ending the day at La Alma Park to show support for Minnesota and to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration.

CBS

Speakers throughout the day shared personal and emotional stories. One student recounted the story of a citizen who was bullied because of her ethnicity and later died by suicide. Community advocates also addressed the crowd. One organizer highlighted that many unhoused residents are undocumented, making it even more difficult for them to secure stable housing.

Kasey Childers with the Denver Justice Project said organizers are preparing to stand in solidarity with the community.

The demonstration was marked by intense emotion, with rage, frustration and grief reflected in signs and chants calling for accountability and change.

CBS

Organizers say the protests are not over. Additional demonstrations are planned on Saturday across Colorado under the banner "ICE Out."

Some events include:

Stand Against Palantir

Saturday, January 31, 10 a.m.

James Manley Park, 400 Josephine Street

Speak Your Peace Protest

Saturday, January 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Fe Drive and Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Highway Bridge Protest

Saturday, January 31, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1596 Central Street, Denver

ICE Out Rallies

Saturday, January 31

Multiple locations statewide