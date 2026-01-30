Denver businesses close Friday in support of anti-ICE nationwide shutdown

Over 120 businesses in the Denver metro area closed their doors on Friday, joining a nationwide general strike condemning the actions of immigration and border agents in Minneapolis this month.

Federal agents shot and killed two American citizens in the past few weeks, and now activists are calling for people to stay home from work, school and avoid shopping.

Good Bones, a coffee shop off Colfax, is participating in the strike. Carson Allen, the owner, said, "It's really about solidarity right now."

At Good Bones, they're brewing coffee for a cause as tensions rise over ICE. Several weeks ago, the business began making and selling anti-ICE lattes, with part of the proceeds going toward supporting resources for migrants.

"It began as just a TikTok video of my wife and I, wanting to kind of let everyone know where we stand with the current situation. And so that spiraled into this amazing thing where we're able now to donate a chunk of the proceeds to Casa de Paz, an organization that gives immigrant aid here in the city," said Allen.

Ahead of Friday's closure, there was a line outside the door at Good Bones. Allen said some days, they were selling out of product.

They're among many businesses closing in solidarity with anti-ICE protests happening across the country. Less than a mile away, Sap Sua, a Vietnamese restaurant, will also be closed on Friday.

"It's developing a response to show the government that they can't continue behaving in this fashion, that it's going to be costly for them when the people unite," said Ni Nguyen, Chef Owner.

What's happening hits close to home for Nguyen and his family. His family was displaced from Vietnam in the 70s following the Vietnam War.

"We ended up in America, and now we are being brutalized and terrorized for who we are, the color of our skin," said Nguyen. "And it, I fear for my mom. I fear for my family. I fear for my little brother, who also lives here in the city."

Nguyen added that it's difficult to watch what's happening across the country and in Minneapolis, feeling hopeless but believing he needs to take a stand despite the economic impact it'll have on business.

"We are taking a huge financial hit by closing on Friday," said Nguyen. "I also think the purpose of what we are doing is to encourage others to follow suit. It'll encourage those and empower others to stand up alongside us."

"We are going to lose money, but I don't care. It's not about the money right now," said Allen. "It's about being as loud as we possibly can with what we feel is change that needs to happen in this country and in our community."

Business will be back to normal on Saturday at the coffee shop, and it will continue serving the anti-ICE lattes.

"It's been absolutely heartwarming to see the community really rally together for this cause and to support our immigrant brothers, sisters, neighbors, coworkers and family," said Allen. "If we can do little things like this, it'll add up to big change."

At Sap Sua, they've reached out to customers who had reservations for Friday to reschedule their reservations for another day.

"If we can come together and unite under a common cause, then I think that is a powerful message to send to this administration," said Nguyen.