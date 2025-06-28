Denver area, Front Range to celebrate 4th of July with professional fireworks shows: See where
Fireworks displays across the State of Colorado will draw hundreds of thousands to celebrate Independence Day together this July 4. Many cities and towns will celebrate with festivals, live music and more before they light up the night sky with dazzling fireworks displays.
Personal fireworks that leave the ground are not allowed in all established communities, and pet owners should leave their furry friends at home.
You can find a list of fireworks shows in the Denver metro area and along the Front Range below:
Arvada
July 4, 2025
Stenger Sports Complex
11200 W. 58th Avenue
Event begins at 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info
Aurora
July 4, 2025
Aurora Municipal Center
15151 E. Alameda Parkway
Event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Berthoud
July 3, 2025
Waggener Farm Park
1000 N. Berthoud Pkwy.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Link: More info
Brighton
July 4, 2025
Carmichael Park
650 E. Southern St.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin around dusk
Link: More info
Broomfield
July 4, 2025
Broomfield County Commons
13200 Sheridan Blvd.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info
Castle Rock
July 4, 2025
Show at former Acme Brick Facility
Watch from downtown, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Miller Activity Complex, Rock Park and areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Commerce City
July 4, 2025
DICK's Sporting Goods Park (ticket required)
6000 Victory Way
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin just after 10 p.m.
Link: More info
Denver - Colorado Rockies Games
July 4 and July 5, 2025
Coors Field (ticket required)
2001 Blake St.
Colorado Rockies vs Chicago White Sox
Fireworks following the game
Link: More info
Denver - Elitch Gardens
July 5, 2025
Elitch Gardens (ticket required)
2000 Elitch Cir.
Fireworks begin at park closing
Link: More info
Denver - Indy Eve
July 3, 2025
Civic Center Park
101 14th Ave.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Drone show begins at 9:40 p.m.
Link: More info
Englewood
July 4, 2025
Cornerstone Park and Belleview Park
5150 S. Windermere St. and 5001 S. Inca Dr.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info
Erie
July 3, 2025
Erie Community Park
450 Powers St.
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
Link: More info
Estes Park
July 4, 2025
Lake Estes
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Firestone
July 4, 2025
Miners Park
170 Grant Ave.
Event begins at 8 a.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Link: More info
Fort Collins
July 4, 2025
City Park
1500 W Mulberry St.
Event begins at 7:30 a.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m.
Link: More info
Fort Lupton
July 4, 2025
Community Park
203 S. Harrison Ave.
Event begins at 3 p.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Link: More info
Glendale
July 2, 2025
Infinity Park
950 S Birch St.
Movie begins at 7 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Greeley
July 4, 2025
Greeley Stampede (ticket required)
600 N 14th Ave.
Parade begins at 9 a.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Highlands Ranch
Independence Day 5K
Hydrate IV Bar
9352 Dorchester St.
Begins at 7:30 a.m.
4th of July Parade
Highlands Ranch Pkwy
Between Hepburn Street and Ridgeline Boulevard
Begins at 8:45 a.m.
4th of July Fireworks
Highland Heritage Park
9651 S. Quebec St.
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Link: More info
Lafayette
June 28, 2025
Waneka Lake Park Boat House
1600 Caria Dr.
Event begins at 4 p.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Link: More info
Lakewood
July 3, 2025
Downtown Lakewood
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Drone show begins at 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info
Littleton
July 3, 2025
Clement Park
7306 W. Bowles Ave.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Lone Tree
July 4, 2025
Prairie Sky Park
9381 Crossington Way
Event begins at 9 a.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Longmont
July 4, 2025
Emery Street
Between 1st Street and 3rd Street
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Drone and fireworks show at dark
Link: More info
Louisville
July 4, 2025
Coal Creek Golf Course
585 West Dillon Rd.
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Loveland
Loveland will not be hosting an Independence Day show this year due to budget constraints.
Northglenn
July 4, 2025
EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park
11800 Community Center Dr.
Event begins at noon
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info
Parker
July 4, 2025
Salisbury Park
11920 N Motsenbocker Rd
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Thornton
July 4, 2025
Carpenter Park Fields
11000 Colorado Blvd.
Event begins at noon
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Timnath
July 4, 2025
Timnath Reservoir
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Wellington
July 4, 2025
Events all day
Festival
Wellington Community Park
8760 Buffalo Creek Pkwy.
Begins at 11 a.m.
Fireworks Show
Across from Eyestone Elementary School
Begins at 9:30 a.m.
Link: More info
Westminster
July 4, 2025
Westminster City Park
10455 N. Sheridan Blvd.
Event begins at 4 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info
Windsor
July 4, 2025
Boardwalk Park
100 N 5th St.
Event begins at 1 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info