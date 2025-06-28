Denver area, Front Range to celebrate 4th of July with professional fireworks shows: See where

Fireworks displays across the State of Colorado will draw hundreds of thousands to celebrate Independence Day together this July 4. Many cities and towns will celebrate with festivals, live music and more before they light up the night sky with dazzling fireworks displays.

Personal fireworks that leave the ground are not allowed in all established communities, and pet owners should leave their furry friends at home.

You can find a list of fireworks shows in the Denver metro area and along the Front Range below:

Arvada

July 4, 2025

Stenger Sports Complex

11200 W. 58th Avenue

Event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Link: More info

Aurora

July 4, 2025

Aurora Municipal Center

15151 E. Alameda Parkway

Event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Berthoud

July 3, 2025

Waggener Farm Park

1000 N. Berthoud Pkwy.

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk

Link: More info

Brighton

July 4, 2025

Carmichael Park

650 E. Southern St.

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin around dusk

Link: More info

Spectators watch the fireworks at the Great American Picnic at the Broomfield County Commons on Wednesday July 4. For more photos go to broomfieldenterprise.com. Paul Aiken/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Broomfield

July 4, 2025

Broomfield County Commons

13200 Sheridan Blvd.

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

Link: More info

Castle Rock

July 4, 2025

Show at former Acme Brick Facility

Watch from downtown, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Miller Activity Complex, Rock Park and areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Commerce City

July 4, 2025

DICK's Sporting Goods Park (ticket required)

6000 Victory Way

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin just after 10 p.m.

Link: More info

Spectators sit in the stands and on the outfield grass as a fireworks show takes place in a general overhead view after the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on July 4, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford via Getty Images

Denver - Colorado Rockies Games

July 4 and July 5, 2025

Coors Field (ticket required)

2001 Blake St.

Colorado Rockies vs Chicago White Sox

Fireworks following the game

Link: More info

Denver - Elitch Gardens

July 5, 2025

Elitch Gardens (ticket required)

2000 Elitch Cir.

Fireworks begin at park closing

Link: More info

Denver - Indy Eve

July 3, 2025

Civic Center Park

101 14th Ave.

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Drone show begins at 9:40 p.m.

Link: More info

Englewood

July 4, 2025

Cornerstone Park and Belleview Park

5150 S. Windermere St. and 5001 S. Inca Dr.

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Link: More info

Erie

July 3, 2025

Erie Community Park

450 Powers St.

Event begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Link: More info

The firework display at Estes Park. Robin Wilson via Getty Images

Estes Park

July 4, 2025

Lake Estes

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Firestone

July 4, 2025

Miners Park

170 Grant Ave.

Event begins at 8 a.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk

Link: More info

Fort Collins

July 4, 2025

City Park

1500 W Mulberry St.

Event begins at 7:30 a.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m.

Link: More info

Fort Lupton

July 4, 2025

Community Park

203 S. Harrison Ave.

Event begins at 3 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk

Link: More info

Glendale

July 2, 2025

Infinity Park

950 S Birch St.

Movie begins at 7 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Greeley

July 4, 2025

Greeley Stampede (ticket required)

600 N 14th Ave.

Parade begins at 9 a.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Highlands Ranch

Independence Day 5K

Hydrate IV Bar

9352 Dorchester St.

Begins at 7:30 a.m.

4th of July Parade

Highlands Ranch Pkwy

Between Hepburn Street and Ridgeline Boulevard

Begins at 8:45 a.m.

4th of July Fireworks

Highland Heritage Park

9651 S. Quebec St.

Event begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Link: More info

Lafayette

June 28, 2025

Waneka Lake Park Boat House

1600 Caria Dr.

Event begins at 4 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk

Link: More info

LAKEWOOD, CO - JULY 4: People watch the fireworks display at JeffCo stadium on July 4, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. Organizers took advantage of a brief window between rain and thunderstorms to set off the fireworks. Heavy rain delayed the show by about 30 minutes and a second storm cut it short at the end. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lakewood

July 3, 2025

Downtown Lakewood

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Drone show begins at 9:15 p.m.

Link: More info

Littleton

July 3, 2025

Clement Park

7306 W. Bowles Ave.

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Lone Tree

July 4, 2025

Prairie Sky Park

9381 Crossington Way

Event begins at 9 a.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Longmont

July 4, 2025

Emery Street

Between 1st Street and 3rd Street

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Drone and fireworks show at dark

Link: More info

Louisville

July 4, 2025

Coal Creek Golf Course

585 West Dillon Rd.

Event begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Loveland

Loveland will not be hosting an Independence Day show this year due to budget constraints.

Northglenn

July 4, 2025

EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park

11800 Community Center Dr.

Event begins at noon

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Link: More info

Parker

July 4, 2025

Salisbury Park

11920 N Motsenbocker Rd

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Thornton

July 4, 2025

Carpenter Park Fields

11000 Colorado Blvd.

Event begins at noon

Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Timnath

July 4, 2025

Timnath Reservoir

Event begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Wellington

July 4, 2025

Events all day

Festival

Wellington Community Park

8760 Buffalo Creek Pkwy.

Begins at 11 a.m.

Fireworks Show

Across from Eyestone Elementary School

Begins at 9:30 a.m.

Link: More info

Westminster

July 4, 2025

Westminster City Park

10455 N. Sheridan Blvd.

Event begins at 4 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Link: More info

Windsor

July 4, 2025

Boardwalk Park

100 N 5th St.

Event begins at 1 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Link: More info