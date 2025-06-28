Watch CBS News
Denver area, Front Range to celebrate 4th of July with professional fireworks shows: See where

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Fireworks displays across the State of Colorado will draw hundreds of thousands to celebrate Independence Day together this July 4. Many cities and towns will celebrate with festivals, live music and more before they light up the night sky with dazzling fireworks displays.

Personal fireworks that leave the ground are not allowed in all established communities, and pet owners should leave their furry friends at home.

You can find a list of fireworks shows in the Denver metro area and along the Front Range below:

Arvada

July 4, 2025
Stenger Sports Complex
11200 W. 58th Avenue
Event begins at 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info

Aurora

July 4, 2025
Aurora Municipal Center
15151 E. Alameda Parkway
Event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Berthoud

July 3, 2025
Waggener Farm Park
1000 N. Berthoud Pkwy.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Link: More info

Brighton

July 4, 2025
Carmichael Park
650 E. Southern St.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin around dusk
Link: More info

Daily Camera Archives
Spectators watch the fireworks at the Great American Picnic at the Broomfield County Commons on Wednesday July 4. For more photos go to broomfieldenterprise.com. Paul Aiken/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Broomfield

July 4, 2025
Broomfield County Commons
13200 Sheridan Blvd.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info

Castle Rock

July 4, 2025
Show at former Acme Brick Facility
Watch from downtown, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Miller Activity Complex, Rock Park and areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Commerce City

July 4, 2025
DICK's Sporting Goods Park (ticket required)
6000 Victory Way
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin just after 10 p.m.
Link: More info

Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies
Spectators sit in the stands and on the outfield grass as a fireworks show takes place in a general overhead view after the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on July 4, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford via Getty Images

Denver - Colorado Rockies Games

July 4 and July 5, 2025
Coors Field (ticket required)
2001 Blake St.
Colorado Rockies vs Chicago White Sox
Fireworks following the game
Link: More info

Denver - Elitch Gardens

July 5, 2025
Elitch Gardens (ticket required)
2000 Elitch Cir.
Fireworks begin at park closing
Link: More info

Denver - Indy Eve

July 3, 2025
Civic Center Park
101 14th Ave.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Drone show begins at 9:40 p.m.
Link: More info

Englewood

July 4, 2025
Cornerstone Park and Belleview Park
5150 S. Windermere St. and 5001 S. Inca Dr.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info

Erie

July 3, 2025
Erie Community Park
450 Powers St.
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
Link: More info

4TH Of July Fireworks
The firework display at Estes Park. Robin Wilson via Getty Images

Estes Park

July 4, 2025
Lake Estes
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Firestone

July 4, 2025
Miners Park
170 Grant Ave.
Event begins at 8 a.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Link: More info 

Fort Collins

July 4, 2025
City Park
1500 W Mulberry St.
Event begins at 7:30 a.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m.
Link: More info

Fort Lupton

July 4, 2025
Community Park
203 S. Harrison Ave.
Event begins at 3 p.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Link: More info

Glendale

July 2, 2025
Infinity Park
950 S Birch St.
Movie begins at 7 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Greeley

July 4, 2025
Greeley Stampede (ticket required)
600 N 14th Ave.
Parade begins at 9 a.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Highlands Ranch

Independence Day 5K
Hydrate IV Bar
9352 Dorchester St.
Begins at 7:30 a.m.

4th of July Parade
Highlands Ranch Pkwy
Between Hepburn Street and Ridgeline Boulevard
Begins at 8:45 a.m.

4th of July Fireworks
Highland Heritage Park
9651 S. Quebec St.
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Link: More info

Lafayette

June 28, 2025
Waneka Lake Park Boat House
1600 Caria Dr.
Event begins at 4 p.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Link: More info

Fourth of July fireworks and festivities at JeffCo Stadium"n
LAKEWOOD, CO - JULY 4: People watch the fireworks display at JeffCo stadium on July 4, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. Organizers took advantage of a brief window between rain and thunderstorms to set off the fireworks. Heavy rain delayed the show by about 30 minutes and a second storm cut it short at the end. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lakewood

July 3, 2025
Downtown Lakewood
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Drone show begins at 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info

Littleton

July 3, 2025
Clement Park
7306 W. Bowles Ave.
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Lone Tree

July 4, 2025
Prairie Sky Park
9381 Crossington Way
Event begins at 9 a.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Longmont

July 4, 2025
Emery Street
Between 1st Street and 3rd Street
Event begins at 5 p.m.
Drone and fireworks show at dark
Link: More info

Louisville

July 4, 2025
Coal Creek Golf Course
585 West Dillon Rd.
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Loveland

Loveland will not be hosting an Independence Day show this year due to budget constraints.

Northglenn

July 4, 2025
EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park
11800 Community Center Dr.
Event begins at noon
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info

Parker

July 4, 2025
Salisbury Park
11920 N Motsenbocker Rd
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Thornton

July 4, 2025
Carpenter Park Fields
11000 Colorado Blvd.
Event begins at noon
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Timnath

July 4, 2025
Timnath Reservoir
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Wellington

July 4, 2025
Events all day

Festival
Wellington Community Park
8760 Buffalo Creek Pkwy.
Begins at 11 a.m.

Fireworks Show
Across from Eyestone Elementary School
Begins at 9:30 a.m.
Link: More info

Westminster

July 4, 2025
Westminster City Park
10455 N. Sheridan Blvd.
Event begins at 4 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
Link: More info

Windsor

July 4, 2025
Boardwalk Park
100 N 5th St.
Event begins at 1 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Link: More info

