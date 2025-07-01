Watch CBS News
4th of July celebration in Westminster returns with fireworks display and live music

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Spotty storms could impact 4th of July celebrations across Colorado
Spotty storms could impact 4th of July celebrations across Colorado 02:10

This Independence Day, Westminster is planning what they promise will be one of the best fireworks displays in the northern part of the Denver metro area.

The Uncle Sam Splash Bash kicks things off from 1-3 p.m. at the Countryside Outdoor Pool. Children 7 and under must be with an adult.

Independence Day 4th of July fireworks with the Grand Mesa in the background near Delta, Colorado
Stock photo of fireworks show in Colorado. Getty Images/iStockphoto

At 4 p.m., the festival starts, including live music, activities, and beer and food for sale. Kids can also enjoy the free jumpers and bounce houses/inflatables. Enjoy the party, ending with an exciting fireworks display at sundown.

Free shuttles will be available for guests at multiple locations, which will run every 20 minutes starting at 6 p.m. The city said only service animals will be allowed on the shuttles, no pets. Golf carts will also be available at the event for those with mobility needs.

If you choose to drive, parking will be available at 105th Avenue from Sheridan Boulevard or the Christopher Fields entrance from 104th Avenue. Handicap parking will be located near the fitness center. A free bike valet will also be available on the north section of the park near the parking lot.

Find more information about the festivities at westminsterco.gov.

See a list of fireworks displays and drone displays in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.  

