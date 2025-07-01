Watch CBS News
Pyro-musical fireworks show over Timnath Reservoir to delight visitors on 4th of July

Food trucks, free activities and family fun are in store for Timnath residents this Independence Day.

The city's annual 4th of July celebration begins at 6 p.m. with live music, delicious eats and lots of things to do, including amusement rides, an obstacle course, face painting and more.

Grab a bite from popular local food trucks like Backyard Bird and Kona Ice Cream, then settle in for a spectacular pyro-musical fireworks show over the Timnath Reservoir starting at 9:30 p.m.

General parking will be available near the main event area, and VIP and ADA parking will be located west of the event.

More information on the event can be found here.

See a list of fireworks displays and drone displays in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.

