Castle Rock 4th of July fireworks show returns to former Acme Brick facility

In Castle Rock, Colorado, the city's July 4th fireworks show will be set off from the former Acme Brick facility on Prairie Hawk Drive.

A three-shot salute will start the show at sundown, around 9:30 p.m. The high-flying fireworks can be seen from several areas of town, including:

Downtown

Metzler Ranch Community Park

Miller Activity Complex

Areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood

Rock Park

File photo of a fireworks show in Colorado JOHN MORRISON / Getty Images

Castle Rock authorities asked residents to be courteous if parking in neighborhoods or business parking lots to watch the show, and said parking along major streets and roadways is not allowed.

If severe weather is expected, the fireworks show will be postponed to July 5. Check Castle Rock's Facebook page for updates.

Authorities reminded residents that limited types of personal fireworks can only be used in Castle Rock between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Independence Day. No personal fireworks of the following type are allowed: fireworks that leave the ground and ones that explode or break off into pieces.

