4th of July fireworks show in Broomfield the centerpiece of the Colorado city's "Great American Picnic" party

Broomfield's Great American Picnic and fireworks show returns this year with a bike parade, live music, food vendors and fun for the whole family. The event also offers two beer gardens for those 21 and up.

Aerial performers will also entertain the crowds on the main stage, as well as the popular string quartet Spinphony and one of Denver's top cover bands, That Eighties Band. There will be lots of fun for kids too, with a bubble tower, inflatables and more.

People watch the fireworks show from the championship field after the Great American Picnic held at Broomfield County Commons Park on Friday. July 4, 2008. David Jennings/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

The fun begins at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park, followed by the bike parade at 5:45 p.m. The night ends with a bang with the fireworks show, which is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.

Several updates are coming to the Great American Picnic this year.

Officials said this year's event will be at the Main Pavilion, Championship Field, and the Red Pod on the east side of the park. Much of the area will be fenced in, and staff will check bags at entry and exit points. Although the Yellow Pod will remain open for drop-ins.

Parking will be available at Legacy High School, and school buses will shuttle guests to and from the celebration until the end of the fireworks show. Accessible parking will be located at the Commons parking lot east of the Main Pavilion. Broomfield officials warned that parking will be very limited and no parking will be allowed on Broomfield County Commons Drive.

