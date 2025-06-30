Glendale's "July 4th on the Second" to celebrate Independence Day with a bang on Wednesday

Residents in the Denver metro area can get the celebration started a little early this year at Glendale's "July 4th on the Second" Independence Day celebration.

The event at Infinity Park on Wednesday will feature an outdoor screening of the action-packed movie "Armageddon" followed by a fireworks show to light up the night. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m. The fireworks display will bring the night to a close with a bang at 9:30 p.m.

File photo of people watching a fireworks display in Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A variety of local food trucks will be on site, serving up treats. However, guests are also welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks. Please note that glass containers are not permitted at the event.

Event organizers encouraged visitors to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on the field and watch the show. Free parking will be available in the P1 lot.

Infinity Park is located at 950 S Birch Street. More information is available on the city's website here.

