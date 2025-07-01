Aurora 4th of July Spectacular fireworks show to dazzle crowds on Independence Day

Spotty storms could impact 4th of July celebrations across Colorado

Aurora's big fireworks show, the 4th of July Spectacular, returns this year with food, bands, fireworks and more.

The event kicks off at the Aurora Municipal Center at 6 p.m. and will feature multiple musical performances and entertainers. Ninety Percent 90s will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Starling Circus Acts at 7:30. Groove 'N Motion is scheduled to play from 8-9:30 p.m.

The spectacular will also offer food trucks, craft vendors, and free face painting. A large fireworks show will follow the final performance.

Photo of a fireworks show on the 4th of July in Colorado. JOHN MORRISON / Getty Images

Parking on site is free and first-come first first-served. Visitors can park in the east side lot in front of the municipal center building, the west side lot in front of the Aurora Courthouse, and the south lot in front of the Great Lawn. Officials said visitors can also take the R-Line to the Aurora Metro Station stop, which is a short walk from the event site.

The Aurora Municipal Center is located at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. More information is available on the city's website at auroragov.org.

