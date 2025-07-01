Highlands Ranch 4th of July parade and fireworks show planned at Highland Heritage Regional Park

Residents in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area have a full day of fun available for the 4th of July, including a run/walk 5K, parade, and fireworks festival.

Stock photo of fireworks show in Colorado Jerry Cleveland/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The festivities begin at 8:45 a.m. with the Independence Day 5K, followed by the main parade at 9 a.m. Race organizers will hide a red, white, and blue kettlebell out on the course, worth $100, to whoever finds it and brings it back to the finish line. The parade will travel along Highlands Ranch Parkway between Hepburn Street and Ridgeline Boulevard.

Food trucks will be available at Highland Heritage Park starting at 6 p.m. with a dazzling fireworks display at 9 p.m. Parking is limited, so city officials encourage guests to consider walking, biking or carpooling to the event. Carpool lots will be located at Eastridge Rec Center and Southridge Rec Center.

The fireworks show will take place, weather and fire restrictions permitting. Check HRCAonline.org/July4 for the most up-to-date information.

