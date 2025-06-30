4th of July fireworks with the Colorado Rapids to be kicked off in Commerce City

Colorado soccer fans can celebrate Independence Day on Friday in a big way as the Rapids face off against Sporting Kansas City at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

4th Fest celebrates our nation's birthday with lots of activities, including a bounce house, rock climbing wall, soccer, darts, pedal carts, a mechanical bull, and more. Food trucks will also be available on site.

Stock photo of fireworks show in Colorado Getty Images/iStockphoto

The festival begins at 5 p.m. and runs throughout the Rapids game, which -- for folks who don't have tickets -- will be shown on a big screen outside the stadium. The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and a special ticket deal is available to Commerce City residents.

City officials said the fireworks show is the largest professional show in Colorado and will begin just after 10 p.m.

More information is available on the 4th Fest website, and tickets can be purchased online.

The Colorado Rapids made the MLS playoffs last year and currently have a 7-5-8 record.

See a list of fireworks displays and drone displays in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.