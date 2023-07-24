100,000 pancakes served at Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast
Thousands of people were served a free and warm breakfast Monday as part of a three-day breakfast event at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Thousands of people were served a free and warm breakfast Monday as part of a three-day breakfast event at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast is steeped in tradition and helps prepare for feeding hundreds of people in a short amount of time.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast tradition feeds hundreds of people as cowboys flip flapjacks.
CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young is on the scene checking out Cheyenne Frontier Days for its 127th year.
CBS News Colorado's Karen Leigh and Dillon Thomas caught up with some people who shared their experience with Cheyenne Frontier Days.
CBS News Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas is on the scene checking out some of the food available at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
CBS News Colorado's Karen Leigh is soaking up all the fun and is live for Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The rodeos at Cheyenne Frontier Days feature bull riders and pretty impressive bulls. Plus there's a rodeo clown.
More than 3,000 people volunteer as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Friday is the first day of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon discusses the huge impact of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
We don't have to wait much longer for the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The annual rodeo and western celebration starts on July 21.
CBS News Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas is taking a sneak peek at what many should expect to see for Cheyenne Frontier Days.
We don't have to wait much longer for the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The annual rodeo and western celebration starts on July 21.
We don't have to wait much longer for the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The rodeo and western celebration starts on July 21 and runs through July 30 this year.
Miss Frontier Jordan Johnson and Lady in Waiting Caitlin Garcia joined CBS News Colorado to discuss Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Witnesses are speaking publicly for the first time in one of the trials pertaining to a police officer who put a handcuffed woman in the back of a police car, which was struck by a train moments later.
The city council voted nearly unanimously to extend the declaration to Aug. 21 with only Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer voting against it.
Fans have been working overtime in the Cains' apartment for over a month after they discovered their unit's air conditioning was not working. They say their property management company continued to overlook her request to fix the air conditioner.
Denver Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its newest members of the family.
They fired off a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers demanding more resources to treat kids with severe behavioral health issues and warning of dire consequences if they fail to act.
Witnesses are speaking publicly for the first time in one of the trials pertaining to a police officer who put a handcuffed woman in the back of a police car, which was struck by a train moments later.
The city council voted nearly unanimously to extend the declaration to Aug. 21 with only Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer voting against it.
Fans have been working overtime in the Cains' apartment for over a month after they discovered their unit's air conditioning was not working. They say their property management company continued to overlook her request to fix the air conditioner.
Denver Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its newest members of the family.
They fired off a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers demanding more resources to treat kids with severe behavioral health issues and warning of dire consequences if they fail to act.
The council voted nearly unanimously to extend the declaration to Aug. 21 with only Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer voting against it.
Fans have been working overtime in the Cains' apartment for over a month after they discovered their unit's air conditioning was not working. They say their property management company continued to overlook her request to fix the air conditioner.
Micky Wilson, a professional slackliner, saved a friend whose backpack was stuck in a chairlift, choking him at Arapahoe Basin. He'll get the Carnegie Medal for Bravery.
Watch A Few More Minutes with former Denver Broncos Offensive Lineman Orlando Franklin.
They fired off a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers demanding more resources to treat kids with severe behavioral health issues and warning of dire consequences if they fail to act.
Broncos second-year defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the NFL indefinitely for betting on games.
The question at hand over the weekend at their summit remained, should transgender people be allowed to participate in sports on teams matching their chosen identity?
For the first time at Broncos training camp, the capacity is limited to 3,000.
Former Buffaloes quarterback Darian Hagan hosted the third DeVaughn Levy-Hagan Memorial basketball game over the weekend at the CU Events Center.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is on the mend after undergoing surgery.
Thousands of people were served a free and warm breakfast Monday as part of a three-day breakfast event at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The man went overboard on Sunday morning, but it wasn't until late afternoon that his travel companion told cruise workers the man had not been seen all day.
"Texas will see you in court, Mr. President," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote, defying a Biden administration threat to sue the state over the river buoys.
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, President Biden's homeland security adviser, is leading the delegation to Mexico City.
Automakers have hit their production stride and the government is offering $7,500 in tax incentives, experts noted.
The city council voted nearly unanimously to extend the declaration to Aug. 21 with only Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer voting against it.
They fired off a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers demanding more resources to treat kids with severe behavioral health issues and warning of dire consequences if they fail to act.
"Texas will see you in court, Mr. President," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote, defying a Biden administration threat to sue the state over the river buoys.
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, President Biden's homeland security adviser, is leading the delegation to Mexico City.
Storms have caused tornadoes and flooding in Douglas, Arapahoe, El Paso, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington, Cheyenne, Kit Carson, and Logan counties.
The city council voted nearly unanimously to extend the declaration to Aug. 21 with only Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer voting against it.
Fans have been working overtime in the Cains' apartment for over a month after they discovered their unit's air conditioning was not working. They say their property management company continued to overlook her request to fix the air conditioner.
They fired off a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers demanding more resources to treat kids with severe behavioral health issues and warning of dire consequences if they fail to act.
Although mosquitoes with West Nile have been confirmed in several counties across the state, this is the first human case documented for 2023.
The City of Golden will vote on a ban on flavored nicotine products on Tuesday night.
The scaffolding from a nearby apartment building under construction came crashing down onto Waldschänke Ciders & Coffee over the weekend.
Automakers have hit their production stride and the government is offering $7,500 in tax incentives, experts noted.
Elon Musk says the rebranding will see Twitter evolving into payments, banking and commerce, to go along with messaging.
When it comes to soccer fans, Colorado has them and they showed up in numbers on Friday night ready to watch their favorite women's national team players.
State pension fund shareholders could take legal action against beer maker for linking brand with "radical social ideologies," Florida governor says.
There's a growing trend in retired people wanting -- or needing -- to rejoin the workforce, or "unretire."
With the Fourth of July only a few days away, record-breaking numbers of travelers are expected to hit the road and fly for the holiday weekend.
You may see a larger state refund check than initially predicted next year since state tax revenues are way up.
Xcel Energy is providing a home energy audit service to help ease those costs.
Denver families can now stretch their dollars with Universal Preschool and the Denver Preschool Program.