Colorado is a popular place for extreme sports, but what drives people to the adrenaline rush?

What drives people to seek out the adrenaline rush of extreme sports?

It's no secret that Colorado is a great place for thrill seekers with adventures like rafting, mountain biking, skydiving and more. But the question remains: what is driving those participants to seek out the adrenaline rush?

For Laura Kelley, jumping out of a plane thousands of feet above the Earth was never a question.

"It's something that has been on my list since I was five or six years old," said Kelley.

Kelley is originally from Arkansas and moved to Colorado 18 years ago to embrace all the adventure the state has to offer. In 2020, all her activity came to an abrupt stop after she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

"For me not being able to be mobile or not walk very well or open a jar of peanut butter was crazy," said Kelley.

She knew once she was able, she would go to extreme lengths.

"Sometimes when life feels out of control, doing an adventurous high-risk thing can be kind of a way to not really experience the risk and not control the risk," said Kelley.

Emily Hemendinger, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said while having a relationship with the outdoors is great, there are some things to pay attention to.

"The more we do it, a lot of times, is that increased tolerance to the adrenaline rush and that enjoyment always having to up the ante and do more and more and more... can turn it into a striving mentality of what's next can make it really addictive and lead to more dangerous mindsets," said Hemendinger.

"I think life is an awfully big adventure, so take advantage of it while you're here," said Kelley.