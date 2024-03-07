2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days concert lineup announced
This year's Frontier Nights musical lineup at the Cheyenne Frontier Days includes Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Machine Gun Kelly, T-Pain, Ludacris and Lainey Wilson.
Tickets go on sale March 14 at 9 a.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days website.
The full list of performances is as follows:
July 19: Turnpike Troubadours & Red Clay Strays
July 20: Jason Aldean & Chase Matthew
July 21: Jelly Roll & Warren Zeiders
July 24: Machine Gun Kelly
July 25: T-Pain & Ludacris
July 26: Lainey Wilson & Flathead Cavalry
July 27: Thomas Rhett
Tickets for all of the concerts are on sale at cfdrodeo.com.
Frontier Nights 2024 also includes PRCA Rodeo Action from July 20-28 and the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing on July 22 and 23.
