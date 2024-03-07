2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days concert lineup announced

This year's Frontier Nights musical lineup at the Cheyenne Frontier Days includes Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Machine Gun Kelly, T-Pain, Ludacris and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets go on sale March 14 at 9 a.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days website.

The full list of performances is as follows:

July 19: Turnpike Troubadours & Red Clay Strays

July 20: Jason Aldean & Chase Matthew

July 21: Jelly Roll & Warren Zeiders

July 24: Machine Gun Kelly

July 25: T-Pain & Ludacris

July 26: Lainey Wilson & Flathead Cavalry

July 27: Thomas Rhett

Tickets for all of the concerts are on sale at cfdrodeo.com.

Frontier Nights 2024 also includes PRCA Rodeo Action from July 20-28 and the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing on July 22 and 23.

