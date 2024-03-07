Watch CBS News
2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days concert lineup announced

By Jennifer McRae

This year's Frontier Nights musical lineup at the Cheyenne Frontier Days includes Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Machine Gun Kelly, T-Pain, Ludacris and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets go on sale March 14 at 9 a.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days website

The full list of performances is as follows:  

July 19: Turnpike Troubadours & Red Clay Strays

July 20: Jason Aldean & Chase Matthew

July 21: Jelly Roll & Warren Zeiders

July 24: Machine Gun Kelly 

July 25: T-Pain & Ludacris

July 26: Lainey Wilson & Flathead Cavalry

July 27: Thomas Rhett

Tickets for all of the concerts are on sale at cfdrodeo.com.

Frontier Nights 2024 also includes PRCA Rodeo Action from July 20-28 and the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing on July 22 and 23.

CBS Colorado is the proud media partner of the Cheyenne Frontier Days.  

