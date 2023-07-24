Watch CBS News
100,000 pancakes flipped, tossed and served at annual Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast steeped in tradition
Thousands of people were served a free and warm breakfast Monday as part of a three-day breakfast event at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The annual CFD Pancake Breakfast kicked off Monday in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming. 

The event, which takes place during the annual rodeo, began at 7 a.m. on Monday. 

Thousands of people lined the streets of Cheyenne as early as 6:15 a.m. Monday to get their free breakfast which is served by Kiwanis of Cheyenne. Breakfast is served for free between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 24, July 26 and July 28. 

Between the three mornings, an estimated 100,000 pancakes will be served using thousands of pounds of batter. 

The pancakes are covered in more than 475 gallons of syrup and 630 pounds of butter. 

CFD staff said they also serve nearly 10,000 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

