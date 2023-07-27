Best-selling author discusses experience as loyal volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days

C.J. Box - a New York Times best-selling author and loyal Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteer makes a comeback to talk with CBS News Colorado about his volunteer days and what it's been like to see his novels come to life on the screen.

Nearly two decades ago he spent his summers out by the rodeo volunteering his time at Cheyenne Frontier Days and now he's a best-selling author.

"My first job was working chute No. 2 in the rodeo," said Box.

Starting off as a volunteer working Cheyenne Frontier Days for 24 years, C.J. Box was inspired by his community.

"It's a connection to the community, but it also gets in your blood in a way that is hard to describe," said Box.

Now he's busy making Western shows a comeback.

"I think what's different about the ones we are seeing now is that they're contemporary westerns, primarily they incorporate modern-day issues and problems and people in a Western setting," said Box.

Inspired by everyday current issues in Wyoming, he became a novelist and New York Times best-selling author of more than 30 books including, the Joe Pickett series now on Paramount+ which is about a game warden and his family navigating the sociopolitical climate of a rural town.

"Joe Pickett is a Wyoming game warden meaning a state employee one of 50 in the state, I see myself in Joe Pickett in that I am a father too, of three daughters, I was a state employee for a while, I know how that goes, but I am not Joe Pickett," said Box.

He is always looking to relate current issues with his character.

"I am always looking for issues and themes that I want to cover in the book and I know what I am going to do and then just go to work every day, write a thousand words minimum and move on," said Box.

He adds this may have added to his longevity.

"I like him, I like his character and had a solid foundation from the beginning to last him 24 books," said Box.

His latest book "Storm Watch" came out last February and was No. 1 on the New York times best seller list for six weeks.

"It's got a lot of issues, but one of them is bit coin and bit coin mining which is actually happening," added Box.

His Joe Pickett series on Paramount+ has also proven to be successful with the season two finale happening later this week. The question remains will there be a season three?

"It's very complicated, but obviously a third season can't be ordered until there's deals in place with writers and actors and the other thing is if the strike goes on too long, they would probably cut on the number of shows being made so I hope it doesn't get too long," said Box.

His book 24, "Three Inch Teeth," about a grizzly bear who kills humans is slated to come out next year. It touches on the current climate of grizzly attacks in the state.