Denver's Civic Center EATS returns with dozens of food trucks, menu choices

Civic Center EATS returned to Civic Center Park in downtown Denver on Wednesday. This year there is something a little different about the program centered around a rotating list of food trucks designed to get people outside during the warmer months.

This is the 19th year for the program but this year there are three different "seasons" that include:

Spring Season*: May 8 - June 26

Summer Season: July 10- August 2

Fall Season: September 11- October 16

*No Civic Center EATS May 29, May 30, June 5, June 6

More than a dozen food trucks will converge on Civic Center Park every Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the above dates.

Civic Center EATS CBS

This year the program also helps encourage support for small businesses through a program called "Grub for Good." The program gives priority to women-owned and BIPOC-owned entrepreneurs.

It also gives an opportunity to the younger generation to learn the ins and outs of event logistics by partnering with the Youth Employment Academy. Bank of America is funding the work-based learning opportunity for youth ages 16-24.

This year water will be provided free of charge and any trash will be removed to make sure Civic Center Park is a welcome place for everyone.

There is also a new program called "EATS for All" where people can donate a meal to someone in need.

Find the lineup for food trucks online at Civic Center EATS.