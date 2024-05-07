Former Denver Broncos assistant coach Joe Collier dies

Long-time Denver Broncos assistant coach Joe Collier past Monday night at his home in Littleton. Collier is best known as the architect of the Broncos famed "Orange Crush" defense in the 1970s.

Collier spent 20 seasons on the Broncos coaching staff which is the second longest tenure among coaches, behind only Mike Shanahan.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 21: Defensive coordinator Joe Collier of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium on October 21, 1984 in Orchard Park, New York. The Broncos defeated the Bills 37-7. / Getty Images

The team released a statement that said, "He was an innovator in the NFL with his 3-4 defense, helping the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances during a legendary career which spanned more than two decades. Intelligent, modest and soft-spoken Collier provided steady leadership to five different head coaches as the Broncos emerged as perennial contenders in the 1970s and 1980s. His profound influence on countless players and coaches in Denver included 12 Broncos Ring of Famers, 11 Pro Bowl selections and 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar."

Collier is survived by his three children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.