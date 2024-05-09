Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi vs. vehicle crash shuts down lanes of Interstate 70 near Denver International Airport for hours

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Semi vs. vehicle crash shuts down lanes of Interstate 70 near airport for hours
Semi vs. vehicle crash shuts down lanes of Interstate 70 near airport for hours 00:28

A major highway in the Denver metro area continued to be closed in sections at daybreak Thursday as Aurora police investigated a potentially deadly crash.

interstate.jpg
CBS

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Chambers Road and Pena Boulevard, a route near the Denver International Airport. There are extensive damages to a red car and a semi truck that were involved.

interstate1.jpg
CBS

 
As of 7 a.m., Aurora police had not confirmed if the crash was deadly. 

Officials said they weren't sure when the highway would fully reopen to travelers.

One eastbound lane was open to drivers in the area at 7 a.m.

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 7:39 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.