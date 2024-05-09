Semi vs. vehicle crash shuts down lanes of Interstate 70 near Denver International Airport for hours

Semi vs. vehicle crash shuts down lanes of Interstate 70 near airport for hours

Semi vs. vehicle crash shuts down lanes of Interstate 70 near airport for hours

Semi vs. vehicle crash shuts down lanes of Interstate 70 near airport for hours

A major highway in the Denver metro area continued to be closed in sections at daybreak Thursday as Aurora police investigated a potentially deadly crash.

CBS

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Chambers Road and Pena Boulevard, a route near the Denver International Airport. There are extensive damages to a red car and a semi truck that were involved.

CBS



As of 7 a.m., Aurora police had not confirmed if the crash was deadly.

Officials said they weren't sure when the highway would fully reopen to travelers.

One eastbound lane was open to drivers in the area at 7 a.m.