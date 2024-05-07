University of Colorado coach Tad Boyle adds Manning to Buffs staff

Tad Boyle announced on Tuesday that former basketball great Danny Manning has been hired as an assistant coach for the University of Colorado men's basketball team.

Manning's playing resume is second to none. The former Kansas star led the Jayhawks to a national championship and he was named the National Player of the Year in 1988. The two-time All-American is still Kansas' all-time leading scorer and is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 7: Associate head coach Danny Manning of the Louisville Cardinals talks with Kaleb Glenn #10 and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield #5 during a time-out against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome on February 7, 2024 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse won 94-92. Rich Barnes / Getty Images

He was the first pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the L.A. Clippers. He had a 15-year NBA career where he was a two-time NBA All-Star.

After his distinguished player career, Manning turned to coaching where he's been a head coach for 9 seasons. He began as an assistant coach at Kansas under Bill Self before becoming the head coach at Tulsa. He led the Golden Hurricane to a 38-29 record and was the Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2014.

He then spent six years at Wake Forest as the Demon Deacons head coach where he led the ACC school to Final Four appearance in his 3rd season.

Most recently he was the associate head coach at Louisville.

"I'm very excited to join coach Boyle's staff," said Manning. "This staff has been together for quite some time and has had quite a bit of success, so I want to come in and be a sponge: learn from them, the things they've been doing to be successful and just try and add little nuggets that I can along the way in terms of my experience as a player and a coach."

Manning replaces Rick Ray on the Buffs staff and will begin his duties on June 1.