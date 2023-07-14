Get ready for great food, music & rodeo at Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer

We don't have to wait much longer for the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The rodeo and western celebration starts on July 21 and runs through July 30 this year.

Joao Ricardo Vieira rides bull Texas Comfort Air's Blood Thirsty during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing on July 27, 2021, at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cheyenne, WY. Chris Elise/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cheyenne Frontier Days is a favorite for many Coloradans who make the annual trip up to Wyoming for the fun, and that includes CBS News Colorado's Makenzie O'Keefe. She shares some of the things she enjoys about covering Cheyenne Frontier Days on TV and visiting as an attendee.

Favorite Cheyenne Frontier Days memory: Getting to wake up and spend CBS Colorado Mornings with all the talented people at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Getting the opportunity to talk to some of the cowboys, staff, volunteers and performers really puts into perspective how amazing this week is. Each and every person there has poured their heart and soul into making sure it is a success, and an event visitors will always remember. Seeing how much passion everyone has in their country roots and to showcase it to the world is inspiring and makes the event even sweeter. I even had a team teach me how to stand on a horse on live television! They walked me through it calmly, and while it was so much fun -- and slightly terrifying -- it gave me a new sense of just how much work and dedication goes into these events.

Favorite Frontier Nights concert: My favorite concert I've attended at Cheyenne Frontier Days is Luke Bryan. It was my first time experiencing the magic and fun of Cheyenne Frontier Days so it's one I'll always remember. Plus Luke Bryan is a great performer and put on quite the show.

2023 Frontier Nights lineup highlight: This year's lineup brings so many awesome stars but I am really looking forward to Cody Johnson this year. He brings true cowboy country to his music and is my husband and I's favorite artist. In fact, our first dance at our wedding was to Cody's "Stronger" and my father/daughter dance was to "God Bless the Boy." So we have some great memories tied to his music. He's an awesome performer and I am looking forward to seeing him on the big stage.

Favorite Frontier Nights food: I'm a sucker for fair food so this is an event where you've got to try it all! It's a time to loosen up the health a little and indulge in all the treats. My personal favorite are the corn dogs, but I always make sure to make time to grab a treat or two out at the carnival!

Other recommendation: Another piece of advice is don't miss the rodeos! Get there early, grab your parking spot and have some fun before the concerts. It's incredible to see the hard work these cowboys, cowgirls and performers put into their craft. CFD brings in some of the most talented rodeo stars and it is a blast to see.

