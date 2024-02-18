Breaking: 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and a paramedic were killed in Burnsville Sunday morning, according to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz said other officers were also injured. A source told WCCO all three decedents were killed by gunfire.

Dakota County dispatch said earlier authorities were responding to an "incident with weapons" in the area.

County dispatch provided few other details, but there was a significant law enforcement presence on the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue. A WCCO crew saw fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT vehicles at the scene. One of the SWAT vehicles had multiple bullet holes visible on its windshield.

Walz said authorities were "responding to a call of a family in danger."

Jason Skog, who lives in the neighborhood, said around 5 a.m. he heard what sounded like a firecracker or a flash-bang, then gunfire. He said police asked residents to shelter in place.

At Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, police and first responders from multiple cities were gathered to show support. Injured officers are often taken to Hennepin Healthcare due to its status as a level one trauma center.

Support and condolences from Minnesota state leaders and other law enforcement agencies are pouring in on social media.

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day," Walz said in a statement. "Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come. My heart is with those grieving families – the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can. This is a tragic loss for our state."

Walz ordered flags be flown at half staff starting Monday at sunrise.

Burnsville is a southern suburb of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.