U.S.-Iran Updates: Kushner says Iran not interested in deal that "makes sense" for U.S. as stalemate continues
What to know about the Iran war today:
- President Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner told Fox News on Monday that Iran is "not showing any interest" in striking a deal that "makes sense" for the United States. Mr. Trump is focused on exerting economic pressure on Iran and ensuring it cannot build a nuclear weapon, Kushner added. The comments came on the same day the 60-day negotiation period agreed to in the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran expired.
- Japan called for security cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea after Mr. Trump abruptly announced on Sunday that he would scale back military drills with the Asian nation, saying it had recently declined to assist the U.S. in the "denuclearization" of Iran.
- A vessel was struck by an "unknown projectile" while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to the British military, resulting in one casualty and causing damage to an engine room.
Ship hit by "unknown projectile" on Strait of Hormuz
A ship on its way out of the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an "unknown projectile" on Tuesday, according to a British maritime agency, resulting in one casualty and damage to an engine room.
"The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in a social media post, adding that the remaining crew members were being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.
Iran not interested in deal that "makes sense" for U.S., Kushner says
President Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner said Monday that Iran is "not showing any interest" in striking a deal that "makes sense" for the United States.
In an interview with Fox News' Trey Yingst, Kushner said the president was focused on exerting economic pressure on Iran and ensuring Tehran cannot build a nuclear weapon.
"If Iran is willing to finish the deal they've been discussing with us to give up their ability to create a nuclear weapon, then obviously [Mr. Trump] is willing to make a deal that could be great for the Iranian people," Kushner said.
The comments came as the 60-day negotiation period agreed to under the memorandum of understanding expired.
Asian allies stress "critical cooperation" as Trump slashes Korea drills
Japan underlined on Tuesday that security cooperation with the United States and South Korea was "critical" for the region's stability, after President Trump alarmed allies by scaling back military drills with Seoul while hailing his ties with Pyongyang.
Mr. Trump abruptly announced on Sunday that he had ordered the Pentagon to scale back "inappropriate and hostile" military drills with South Korea.
The following day he insisted he was making the situation "much safer" through his ties with the North's Kim Jong Un, whom he met three times in his first term but has yet to encounter since his return to the White House.
While praising the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, he rebuked key ally Seoul for failing to help Washington fight Iran, a war Mr. Trump says is aimed at stopping Tehran from getting an atomic bomb.
Pressed about whether Kim had responded to his messages, the president told reporters in the Oval Office: "Yeah, he has."
Mr. Trump said "it's very positive" when asked what stage the conversations with Kim were at, but provided no further detail.
He then doubled down on his praise for Kim, saying their ties reduced tensions.
"Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect," the president said. "I understand him. He understands me."
Trump claims concerns about USS Lincoln are "fake"
President Trump on Monday downplayed reports about conditions for sailors and Marines aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been at sea for nine months, calling them "fake news."
"The Lincoln has been out there for a period of time, a good period of time, but over the years, we've had it out there much longer," Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
The president said he spoke to an admiral, whom he did not name, over the weekend and that the retired officer told him: "I've been on ships that are out there much longer than that, sir, and I know people on the Lincoln. They say it's beautifully maintained and beautifully taken care of."
A number of families in recent days voiced worries that mental health conditions on the ship are deteriorating, and there have been some complaints about sanitary conditions and food supplies during the lengthy deployment amid the U.S.-Iran war. A typical deployment is six months, but the service members aboard the USS Lincoln have been deployed for nine months and counting.
U.S. Central Command Adm. Brad Cooper visited the aircraft carrier over the weekend and said deployment at sea is " uniquely challenging and tough," though he did not confirm or deny any specific issues.