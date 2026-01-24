Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reports "another horrific shooting by federal agents" in Minneapolis
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said federal agents shot another person in Minnesota Saturday morning.
"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning," Walz wrote on social media. "Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."
Minneapolis city officials said they were aware of a reported shooting at Nicollet Avenue and 27th Street on the south side. Federal agents and protesters are clashing in the area.
"We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area," a social media statement from the city read.
Two Department of Homeland Security officials told CBS News the person shot had a firearm.
This is a developing story.
Gov. Walz, Sens. Klobuchar and Smith denounce ICE presence in Minnesota
Minnesota officials issued statements in the immediate aftermath of another apparent shooting by federal immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis Saturday morning.
Shooting comes one day after massive march in downtown Minneapolis
Saturday's shooting comes one day after tens of thousands of people marched through downtown Minneapolis to protest ICE's presence in the city.
Exact numbers are not known, but organizers expected 50,000 people to attend the march, which started near U.S. Bank Stadium and ended with a rally at Target Center.
A woman attending the protest told WCCO she's a teacher who was showing up for her students.
"I'm a high school teacher. They're scared. They are scared to wait at the bus. They are scared for their friends. Children of color are scared to be out on the streets and in their cars. They've been cornered. They've been detained. They've been questioned. Their families have been detained. They're scared for their lives. They're scared for their families," the woman said.
Organizers called for a general strike on Friday, as well, urging Minnesotans to abstain from school, work and shopping to demonstrate against the federal presence in the state.