Man killed by federal agents in Minnesota has Colorado connections, according to family neighbors, public records

Alex Pretti, the man who was killed by federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis on Saturday, was described by a former neighbor of his parents, who live in Colorado, as "outdoorsy" and "very nice."

Public records, including voter registration data and property records, show his parents own a home in the Denver metro area. Pretti, 37, visited them multiple times, according to that former neighbor of his parents. She met Pretti several times, and while some public records indicate that Pretti lived in Colorado over a decade ago, that neighbor told CBS News Colorado that only his parents did.

Upon learning that the man who was killed Saturday morning was Pretti, the woman, who asked that her name not be used, said, "oh my god!"

Alex Pretti, as seen in a 2018 photo from VA Minneapolis Health Care. VA Minneapolis Health Care Veterans Affairs

Michael and Susan Pretti released a joint statement on Saturday that said they are "heartbroken but also very angry." They told the Associated Press that they had urged their son to be careful at protests.

Multiple videos taken of the encounter show their son, an ICU Nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital, was filming the actions of federal law enforcement, including ICE and CBP agents, in Minneapolis Saturday morning, when several agents tackled him, and at least one of them fired 10 shots, killing him.

Before the gunfire, one agent can be seen pushing a woman to the ground when Pretti puts himself between her and the agent who pushed her. An agent pepper-sprays him in the face at close range before several bring him to the ground, hitting him repeatedly. One video shows an agent walking away with a handgun, which Department of Homeland Security officials later said belonged to Pretti.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Pretti had no arrests or criminal convictions and had a license to carry a concealed firearm.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on Saturday that Alex Pretti was "armed" and "violently resisted." She said "an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun," although multiple videos show he was not holding a firearm when he was taken to the ground. It's unclear exactly what happens when the agents are hitting him, but one video shows an agent walking away from the scene with what appears to be the same handgun DHS officials shared a photograph of before agents shot Pretti.

"Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact," the statement from his parents said. "I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman."

This undated photo shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. Michael Pretti via AP

The shooting prompted almost immediate condemnation from local and state Democratic officials in Minnesota and Colorado, as well as protests in Minneapolis, Denver, and beyond.

A pre-planned protest against ICE at the Colorado State Capitol evolved into a vigil for Pretti.

At the protest in Denver, Theresa Vaughan held a sign with an upside-down American flag — a sign of distress.

"I'm here today because another U.S. citizen with constitutional rights was murdered by an American Gestapo called 'ICE,'" she said. "They're out of control. They're being used against American citizens for political purposes."

Theresa Vaughan attends a protest at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Jan. 24, 2026. CBS

"This will stop when enough of us say 'no.' We have power," Vaughan said.

Trevor Ycas held a sign that read "do not obey in advance," an upside-down American flag hanging out of his backpack.

"I'm here today to speak out against growing authoritarianism, fascism, and state violence in our streets," he said. "We're seeing, at this point, growing violence by armed agents of the state — the killing of Renee Good, the killing this morning, all the deaths at detention centers — so I'm here to speak out against growing fascist tendencies in this government. If we don't speak out now, we run the risk of losing our democracy."

Trevor Ycas attends a protest at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. CBS

The killing of Pretti came less than three weeks after the killing by an ICE agent of legal observer Renee Good, a mother of three originally from Colorado, in Minneapolis.

The two killings prompted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to file a federal lawsuit Saturday, "to encourage the judge to rule on a temporary restraining order on Monday that would grant us immediate relief, and would help stop this operation that has been so harmful to the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota and resulted in multiple shootings and tragic deaths," he said.

You can read the full statement from Michael and Susan Pretti here:

We are heartbroken but also very angry.

Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman.

The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed.

Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you

An online fundraiser set up to help members of Alex Pretti's family had already raised more than $630,000 by Sunday afternoon.

A protest and vigil was scheduled for noon at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Sunday.