Clergy members arrested at MSP while protesting ICE in Minneapolis

Dozens of faith leaders were arrested while protesting at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Friday, organizers say, as part of an effort to call for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in the area.

The protesters were calling on airlines, particularly Delta and Signature Aviation, to "stand with Minnesotans in calling for ICE to immediately end its surge in the state."

They say an estimated 2,000 people have been deported through the airport. Metropolitan Airports Commission leaders say they cannot legally restrict access to the airport for public or private aircraft operations.

Union members also said 12 airport workers have been arrested by ICE.

Protesters sang and prayed together while sharing the stories of people who have been detained by ICE. During the protest, "roughly 100" clergy members were arrested, organizers said.

