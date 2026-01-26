Individual accused of biting part of federal officer's finger off in Minneapolis

A person has been federally charged after court documents said they bit the tip of a Customs and Border Protection officer's finger off in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Federal agents were asked to create a "secure perimeter" near Nicollet Avenue between 27th and 28th streets just after 9 a.m. following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, according to a criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota on Sunday. A CBP officer saw an individual kick a "chemical agent cannister" that was deployed by federal law enforcement to prevent people from going through the scene of the shooting.

A CBP officer tried to arrest the person who kicked the canister when they were tackled by another individual, later identified as the person charged, according to court documents. Another CBP officer took the individual who tackled the other federal officer to the ground.

The CBP officer "gained control" of one of the charged individual's arms and then reached under their body and across their face in an attempt to secure their other arm, the complaint said.

The individual then "forcibly bit" the officer's right ring finger, according to court documents. The officer later found the tip of their finger inside their glove and received medical attention.

According to the complaint, the person is charged with one count of resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a federal law enforcement officer.