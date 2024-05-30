Watch CBS News

Penny Kmitt is a reporter for WBZ-TV's morning news. She joined the station in December 2023 from CBS-affiliate WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia, where she worked as a fill-in anchor and reporter. 

Penny covered several national stories at length, including the Richneck Elementary School shooting and the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Penny has previously worked in Texas at CBS-affiliate KDFA and in Washington, D.C. as a sideline basketball reporter for The Patriot League Network. That is also where she attended college, graduating cum laude from American University in 2020 with a double major in Journalism and American Studies.

When Penny is not at WBZ you can find her at the beach, on the slopes, or eating pasta in the North End.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 12:04 PM EDT

