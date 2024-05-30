Penny Kmitt CBS Boston

Penny Kmitt is a reporter for WBZ-TV's morning news. She joined the station in December 2023 from CBS-affiliate WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia, where she worked as a fill-in anchor and reporter.

Penny covered several national stories at length, including the Richneck Elementary School shooting and the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Penny has previously worked in Texas at CBS-affiliate KDFA and in Washington, D.C. as a sideline basketball reporter for The Patriot League Network. That is also where she attended college, graduating cum laude from American University in 2020 with a double major in Journalism and American Studies.

When Penny is not at WBZ you can find her at the beach, on the slopes, or eating pasta in the North End.

