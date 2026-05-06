14-year-old girl shot, seriously wounded in Boston

A 14-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to I-Team sources.

Boston Police responded to 129 Milton Ave. shortly after 8 p.m. Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

According to I-Team sources, the girl was shot in the stomach at what appears to have been a house party.

Boston Police said several people were detained at the scene in connection with the shooting investigation. Two of the people detained are juveniles, and a gun was recovered, according to I-Team sources.

Boston Police said due to the severity of the victim's injuries, Homicide Unit detectives responded to assume the investigation.

No other information has been released.