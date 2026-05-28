New charges filed against New Hampshire man who allegedly assaulted Harvard University student

A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with two Harvard University assaults and breaking into a Massachusetts Institute of Technology dorm room last week.

On May 19 around 5:30 p.m., a woman was walking with a friend to her dorm at Lowell House on Holyoke Place. She entered the building and noticed someone was behind her, so she figured it was another student and held the door for them, according to prosecutor David Witter. The alleged victim told police that the person followed her up to the second floor, and when she went to open her dorm room, he grabbed her by the waist. The woman thought that it was a friend "playing a joke," but she turned around and did not recognize the man, according to Witter. He then allegedly shoved her into the room.

The woman told police she was able to keep the door open somehow and clawed her way back to the entrance while screaming "no." The victim told police she was thinking, "I can't believe this is happening."

Arthur Krogman, 31, then allegedly attempted to cover her mouth with his hands but was unable to.

"She was still able to yell. The alleged victim started yelling, 'Help! Help! Help!" Witter said in court.

The victim's scream for help garnered the attention of other residents in the building who entered the dorm hallway. Krogman then rushed out of the building using the stairway, according to prosecutors.

On May 27, Harvard University Police said that another victim had come forward saying that they were approached by a man near Peabody Terrace. The man allegedly grabbed the person by the wrist and tried to drag them towards a residential building while saying "Come here," according to a police report. The man fled after the victim was able to release his grip on her wrist.

MIT Police said that this was the man involved in the incident on May 19 on their campus. MIT Police

Police were then able to connect the suspect to another incident at MIT by using surveillance video, which identified Krogman's green New Hampshire Subaru Outback at both campuses.

MIT Police said in an alert on May 19 that there was a man "acting suspiciously" and had attempted to follow a woman into the Sidney-Pacific graduate student dorm building around 5:45 p.m.

Krogman was identified after police ran his face through a DHS biometric database, which pulled up an Instagram post of a New Hampshire lacrosse team. The team's coach, Chris Hettler, identified the suspect as Krogman. He also used to work as an EMT in Dunbarton, New Hampshire, where he lives.

Krogman was arrested and charged with kidnapping, witness intimidation, assault and battery, indecent assault and battery, and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court but appeared remotely. The judge did not require him to show his face. Krogman will be held without bail until his next court hearing on June 5.

Students celebrating commencement on Thursday said the incident had left them rattled when they first learned of it.

"I was very scared for my safety. I know a lot of people that kind of leave their doors unlocked or open, so I instantly ran back to my place to make sure all my stuff was good," new graduate Zach Caudill said. "We are still a really strong community and we still just try to make sure it's a great place to be.