"Spirit is a unique experience": Logan Airport travelers would be sad to see airline shut down

Spirit Airlines could cease operations soon, potentially leaving passengers stranded across the country.

For Derek Hanks of Dover, New Hampshire, Spirit Airlines has been a lifeline. "We flew Spirit coming from Myrtle Beach, it was actually awesome, very sweet flight attendants," Hanks said.

Hanks said Spirit allowed his wife and six kids to travel for a fraction of the cost. They landed in Boston Friday after flying Spirit home from a family vacation.

"It takes so much planning for me and my six kids to travel, so when they're like possibly filing bankruptcy, we were like, should we sell our tickets, what should we do?" Hanks said.

The fate of Spirit Airlines has been in limbo for months. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and again less than a year later. Talks of a potential government aid package have now stalled after the Trump administration reportedly offered the airline $500 million in exchange for 90% control of the company.

Now CBS sources say Spirit Airlines could cease all operations as soon as Saturday.

But what if you've already booked a flight?

"If you're holding a Spirit ticket for a flight that hasn't happened yet, you'll get that back from your credit card company under federal credit laws," said CBS travel editor Peter Greenberg.

Greenberg recommends booking any upcoming air travel as soon as possible.

"Any time you have a reduction in capacity and demand increases, airfares have nowhere to go but up," Greenberg said. "And that doesn't count the fares that are already rising because of the spike in fuel prices."

Other airlines are now stepping in, with Frontier saying it will focus on "helping people continue their travel plans with low-fare options."

While Logan Airport passengers had mixed emotions on the airline, overall, they would be sad to see it go.

"Spirit is a unique experience I will say," said Delaney Broyles of Dallas, Texas. "I hope they don't shut down, I think there should be a level for everybody. I think that travel should be accessible no matter your income level."

It is believed rising fuel costs due to the Iran war have contributed to Spirit's financial struggles. They currently operate more than 500 daily flights to over 60 locations, including Boston.