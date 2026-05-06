Massachusetts State Police trooper seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on Route 1 north in Lynnfield, I-Team sources say

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield early Wednesday morning, sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway.

The driver that hit the trooper was also injured, according to the I-Team sources.

Massachusetts State Police shut down Route 1 north in Lynnfield after the crash on May 6, 2026. CBS Boston

Route 1 north is closed at Walnut Street in Saugus.

"Closures are expected to remain in place for several hours," the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said in a brief statement.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Route 1 north was backed up at Walnut Street in Saugus, Mass. after the crash on May 6, 2026. CBS Boston

There has been no comment yet from Massachusetts State Police. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Lynnfield, Massachusetts is 17 miles north of Boston.