Family of fallen Trooper Kevin Trainor attends ceremony at Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial

The family of fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor attended an annual law enforcement memorial ceremony outside the State House on Friday. The ceremony was scheduled long before Trooper Trainor was killed trying to stop a wrong-way driver earlier this week.

Trainor's mother and four siblings sat in the front row at the ceremony at the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial.

"We'll never forget Trooper Trainor whose life and career were cut tragically short," said Larry Calderone, President of the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. "And we'll never forget those behind me on the wall that are being memorialized again here today."

Trainor's fiancée made an emotional public post on Instagram, writing, "You weren't just a Hero to me, but a Hero to all," and "gone but never forgotten until we meet again my love."

Trainor, 30, died early Wednesday morning while trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield. A Jeep driven by 50-year-old Hernan Marrero slammed head-on into Trainor's unmarked cruiser, killing both of them.

"Were it not for Trooper Trainor's actions the other night, other people would have been killed, other families would be grieving," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

Governor Healey says she met with transportation officials immediately following Trainor's death to discuss improving technology surrounding wrong-way drivers.

"We do have a lot of technology out there on the road to detect and then alert to wrong-way drivers, and my direction to them was let's take a look at what else we can be doing, and spend what we need to spend," Gov. Healey said.

Caitlin Tarentino says the loss of a sibling is something that never leaves you. "The loss of Trooper Trainor this week, it brings back a lot," Tarentino said.

Her brother Ronald Tarentino, an Auburn Police officer, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2016.

"It's nothing you ever expect or ever want, and half of you goes with them. He's my only brother," Tarentino said. "It's just an emptiness that you can't describe."

It is unclear when Trooper Trainor's name would be added to the memorial. The funeral Mass for Trainor will be on Wednesday at St. James Church on Federal Street in Salem at 11 a.m.