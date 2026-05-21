Memorial Drive shooting video played in court as Tyler Brown's lawyer pledges "robust" defense at trial

Tyler Brown, accused in the shooting rampage on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been ordered to remain in custody after a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

Brown appeared remotely in Cambridge District Court from his hospital bed while wearing a face mask. He has been in the hospital ever since he was shot by a Massachusetts State Police Trooper and Marine veteran to bring the May 11 shooting spree to an end.

He is pleading not guilty to eight different charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Investigators say Brown fired up to 60 shots at passing cars with a semi-automatic rifle before he was stopped. Two men sitting in their cars were seriously wounded in the shooting that had people running for their lives.

"As he is driving away from the defendant, a bullet goes through the back of his van and hits him in the back of his head," prosecutor Nicole Allain said about one of the victims.

During Thursday's hearing, prosecutors played video taken by a bystander during the shooting. They also argued that Brown's long criminal history made him a danger. He previously pleaded guilty to trying to shoot and kill Boston police officers in May of 2020.

"Allegations were very similar where Mr. Brown fired at police officers," Allain said.

Defense attorney Carolyn McGowan did not object to the motion to hold Brown without bail.

"While we fully anticipate setting forth at trial a robust and complete defense, we are at this time not contesting the motion," she said. "We will be conducting our own very extensive investigation. There are miles to go in this case."