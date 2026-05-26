Funeral services, family support announced for Boston firefighter killed in line of duty

The funeral for fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr. will be held next week as a nonprofit organization is making sure that his family is supported.

Kilduff died Saturday after falling from the third floor of a home in Dorchester while fighting a fire there. Thanks to his heroism, all five people in that house made it out alive.

Boston firefighter Robert "Bobby" Kilduff. Boston Fire Department

Kilduff, 53, was a third-generation Boston firefighter and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He leaves behind an adult daughter and son.

A wake will be held Sunday, May 31, from 3-to-7 p.m. at St. Theresa of Avila Parish on Centre Street in West Roxbury, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

The funeral service will be on Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Washington Street in the South End.

Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit that began after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will pay off the mortgage on Kilduff's home and education expenses for his children.

"Bobby loved his children more than anything. We are grateful for Tunnel to Towers' support of Bobby's family and the foundation's commitment to those who serve," IAFF General President Edward Kelly said in a statement.

Kilduff went to high school in Canton and lived in West Roxbury.

He worked out of the Rescue Co. 2 firehouse in Roxbury, where several bouquets of flowers have been placed in his honor. Gov. Maura Healey ordered flags across Massachusetts lowered to half-staff at all state buildings to pay tribute to Kilduff.

"He was the heart of this firehouse. He's going to be missed sorely. He is irreplaceable," said Boston Fire Lt. Greg Kelly.