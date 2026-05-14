Moozy's, popular ice cream shop in Belmont, Massachusetts, gutted by fire: "It's heartbreaking"

Fire and heavy, thick smoke gutted Moozy's, a popular ice cream shop in Belmont, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning.

It appears to have started around 4:30 a.m. while the store on Trapelo Road was still closed. Employee Chris Mahoney told WBZ-TV he was driving by the shop to get some coffee went he noticed smoke pouring out of the building. He called 911.

"I didn't want to open the door. No way. I gave the firefighter the key. He opened it and as soon as he opened it, all the smoke come billowing out," Mahoney said.

Heavy, thick smoke poured out of Moozy's in Belmont, Mass. on May 14, 2026. CBS Boston

According to the fire chief, the flames started in the basement and became so intense the first floor collapsed. No one was hurt. Employees said several soft serve machines that could be seen through the window are now gone.

"It's hard to see that because we built the place 10-11 years ago. It's been my happy place and a happy place for a lot of people for a long time. It's hard to ingest at this point," owner Dante Mussioli told WBZ. "It's heartbreaking to see it happen. I'm just glad no one was in the building."

Becca Pizzi, who's known locally for running seven marathons on seven continents, is the manager of Moozy's.

"It means everything. We really support our community. We take a lot of pride in helping out. All of the generations that have been coming to our store for so many years," she told WBZ. "So many families come in and celebrate so many happy beginnings. It's really sad."

"My daughter works there too," Mahoney said. "She's already at home crying. This is her job."

Firefighters from several nearby towns came in to help.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.

Belmont, Massachusetts is about 10 miles west of Boston.