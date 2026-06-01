Watch Live: Fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr. to be remembered at funeral Mass at Cathedral of the Holy Cross

Fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr. will be laid to rest after his funeral Monday, more than a week after his death in the line of duty.

Thousands of firefighters are expected at the funeral Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Washington Street in the South End.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston at 10 a.m.

Boston firefighter Robert "Bobby" Kilduff. Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts

Kilduff died Saturday, May 23 after falling from the third floor of a home in Dorchester while fighting a fire there. He was 53 years old. Kilduff was a third-generation Boston firefighter and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He leaves behind a daughter, Hanna Jane Kilduff, a son, Mason Kilduff, and his longtime partner, Jess Spruell.

They remembered the firefighter of 24 years as a family man who adored his children, saying his "favorite job was being a dad."

A nonprofit organization is making sure that his family is supported. Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit that began after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will pay off the mortgage on Kilduff's home and education expenses for his children.

Kilduff worked out of the Rescue Co. 2 firehouse in Roxbury. He will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park, according to his obituary.

"The legacy he leaves behind is larger than any one person, than any one man," Sam Dillon, the President of Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718, said at Kilduff's wake Sunday. "His life-saving efforts, his commitment to his profession, his commitment to his brother firefighters and especially his commitment to his family is unrivaled."