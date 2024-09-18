Norfolk DA appoints special prosecutor to lead Karen Read's second trial

DEDHAM – Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Wednesday that he has appointed a special prosecutor to try Karen Read at her second trial. Read is scheduled for a second murder trial on January 27, 2025.

Prosecutors Adam Lally and Laura McLaughlin handled the case back in Spring of 2024. Now, Special Assistant District Attorney Hank Brennan will lead the prosecution for Read's second trial, and will work with Adam Lally, Laura McLaughlin, and Caleb Schillinger.

"Attorney Brennan is a highly respected and skilled former prosecutor and long-time defense attorney with over 25 years of experience in state and federal courts and has expertise handling complex law enforcement matters," Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey wrote in a statement.

Karen Read departs Norfolk Superior Court with her attorney David Yannetti, right, following a hearing, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Charles Krupa / AP

"I assume full responsibility and all obligations for prosecuting this case and will do so meticulously, ethically, and zealously, without compromise," Attorney Brennan wrote in a statement. "I have two core obligations. The first is to make certain that Karen Read receives a fair trial. Ms. Read will receive the dignity and fairness that every defendant deserves in our criminal justice system. The second is to ensure that the facts surrounding John O'Keefe's death are fully and fairly aired in the courtroom without outside influence."

Brennan is most known for being one of the lawyers who represented Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger Jr. at his 2013 trial.

Read's attorney: "Unjust prosecution"

Read's attorney, Alan Jackson, released a statement to WBZ that said in full:

"The news that Michael Morrissey has decided to use taxpayer funds to hire an outside lawyer to prosecute this case speaks volumes about his confidence in his own team. They can bring anyone they want to court. We will beat this unjust prosecution, just like we did the last time. Like we've said to Mr. Morrissey previously, do your worst. We'll see you in court."

Morrissey under scrutiny

"Bringing in an outside prosecutor is smart," said defense attorney and legal analyst Will Korman, who has no professional connection to the case. "Morrissey is under significant scrutiny not only from the Karen Read trial, but his office's handling of the Sandra Birchmore matter."

"While it won't silence Read's ardent supporters, it's the only way to instill any confidence in a second prosecution," Korman added.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read is a Massachusetts woman who is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, on a snowy night back in January 2022. Prosecutors allege she hit O'Keefe with her car after a night of heavy drinking and an argument.

What happened during Karen Read's first trial?

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial after 10 weeks. Jurors spent five days deliberating but were deadlocked on one charge.

Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial due to a hung jury on July 1, 2024.

In the meantime, Read's attorneys have appealed two of her charges, claiming that jurors acquitted her of these charges behind closed doors based on conversations with jurors post-trial.