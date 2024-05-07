Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 6

DEDHAM - Witness testimony is continuing Tuesday in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial. The judge in the case is also expected to hear more from Read's defense as they accuse a previous witness of perjury.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode, who began his testimony on Monday, is the first witness on the stand Tuesday for cross-examination.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 45-year-old woman from Massachusetts who is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol

Read has pleaded not guilty. Her attorneys argue she is being framed as part of a coverup involving several people, including police.

Prosecutors say Read hit O'Keefe with her SUV after a night of drinking and left him to die in the snow. Read and O'Keefe were dating at the time of the crash.

Witness Katie McLaughlin speaks during the Karen Read trial, Thursday, May 2, 2024. David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool

Previous witness accused of perjury

Read's attorneys have zeroed in on photos they say show Canton firefighter-paramedic Katie McLaughlin committed perjury. McLaughlin described herself as an acquaintance, not a friend, of Caitlin Albert, whose father Brian Albert lived in the home where O'Keefe's body was found.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said he received a "deluge" of photographs following McLaughlin's testimony last week. He argued the photos show McLaughlin and Caitlin Albert are indeed friends.

"It's very clear that Katie McLaughlin perjured herself," Yannetti said on Monday before jurors were brought in.

Judge Beverly Cannone told Yannetti she would hear the new information without the jury present, likely on Tuesday. Yannetti asked for the discussion to happen soon, as Caitlin Albert is expected to be called as a witness midweek.

What has happened so far in the Karen Read case

On Monday, jurors heard from Canton police officers who investigated O'Keefe's death. Defense attorneys questioned their handling of evidence, suggesting there could have been cross-contamination.

Prosecutors played the 911 calls that were placed the day O'Keefe's body was found in the snow outside of a Canton home.

Tuesday marks the sixth day of witness testimony as the trial is in its second week.

Firefighters who were first on scene previously testified, with some saying they heard Read say "I hit him." Read's defense team has said those witnesses' stories have changed.