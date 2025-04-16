Watch Live: Karen Read case in court for final motions hearing before trial starts

A final motions hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in the Karen Read trial as attorneys and Judge Beverly Cannone sort out remaining issues before opening statements begin on Tuesday.

After 10 days of jury selection, the jury reached 18 people Tuesday. The jury consists of nine women and nine men, 12 who will decide Read's fate in the high-profile second trial. Read's first trial ended in 2024 with a mistrial due to a "starkly divided" hung jury.

Once the jury was finalized on Tuesday, Cannone gave attorneys from both sides the option to hold opening statements on Friday or after the holiday weekend. Both sides agreed to start the trial on Tuesday, April 22, as courts are closed Monday for Patriots' Day.

Karen Read trial to begin next week

Read is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the cold outside a Canton home in 2022. Read and her defense attorneys argue that she is the victim of a coverup and is being framed by law enforcement and several other people.

Facing charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death, Read has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, prosecutors officially said in a new filing they plan to use Read's own words against her at trial, something they had previously hinted at, starting with opening statements. Prosecutors are planning to play Read's various media interviews she has conducted in recent months.

Read said recently outside of court that Alan Jackson will be responsible for the defense's opening statement. During Read's first trial, it was attorney David Yannetti who handled those duties.

