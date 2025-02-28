Special prosecutor Hank Brennan could make $225,000 trying Karen Read case

Prosecutors ask judge to deny Karen Read's motion to dismiss case

Prosecutors ask judge to deny Karen Read's motion to dismiss case

Prosecutors ask judge to deny Karen Read's motion to dismiss case

WBZ first reported back in October that special prosecutor Hank Brennan was set to make up to $75,000 for his work trying Karen Read. A public records request filed by WBZ reveals that Brennan's pay has been increased, and he will now make up to $225,000 for the work.

Hank Brennan was hired as a special prosecutor by Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrisey in September, to try Read in her second trial.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally tried Read's first case, and is still on the team trying her second case with ADA Laura McLaughlin.

Hank Brennan's contract for Karen Read case

Brennan is working under a "maximum obligation contract," which states that his maximum pay will be $225,000 for this case. This is amended from the original $75,000.

Brennan is being paid $250 per hour, which is below the going rate for private attorneys in Massachusetts.

For context, according to public records, ADA Adam Lally made $145,000 in 2024. ADA Laura McLaughlin made $119,000.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 45, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts in Jan. 2022. Read argues she is the victim of a cover-up involving law enforcement and others, and has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Her second trial is scheduled to start on April 1. On Thursday, the defense formally asked Judge Beverly Cannone to dismiss the entire case for "extraordinary governmental misconduct."