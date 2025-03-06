Karen Read prosecutors want to use messages with Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney at second trial

Prosecutors want to use “Turtleboy” messages in Karen Read’s second trial

Prosecutors in Karen Read's case want to use her messages with Aidan Kearney, the blogger who writes under the name "Turtleboy," as evidence in Read's second trial.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die outside of a home in Canton in the snow. Read, whose first case ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury, has pleaded not guilty and claims she is being framed by multiple people including law enforcement.

In a motion filed Thursday, prosecutors asked for the court to order the release of phone data from Kearney.

How is "Turtleboy" connected to the Karen Read case?

Kearney is facing witness intimidation charges because of his alleged behavior towards witnesses in Read's case. He has pleaded not guilty and argues he is exercising his first amendment rights as a journalist.

Prosecutors in Read's case say they want to use the phone records to show "evidence of the defendant's statements and actions to intimidate witnesses from testifying against her as evidence of her consciousness of guilt."

In other words, they plan to use Read and Kearney's relationship as part of their case to the jury, claiming Read used Kearney to intimidate witnesses.

"Turtleboy" back in court

Kearney was back in Dedham court Thursday, ordered by a judge to stay away from Karen Read witnesses after an incident at a Canton pizza shop.

"Mr. Kearney said this: 'Hi, Chris. What have you done? Murder... why did you do that Chris," Special Assistant District Attorney Robert Cosgrove described.

That's what Kearney was allegedly caught saying directly to a surveillance camera at a business owned by Chris Albert on Tuesday. His brother, Brian Albert, used to own the home where John O'Keefe's body was found in 2022.

"He said he's upset for his son Colin and the possibility that Kearney would come back to his restaurant and confront him and his son," Cosgrove told the judge at the bail hearing Thursday.

Kearney's lawyer argued it's his right to free speech.

"The Aidan Kearney show"

"Yeah, you're darn right he wants to put on the Aidan Kearney show. It's his First Amendment rights to do so," attorney Timothy Bradl said in court.

Outside of the courthouse surrounded by his supporters, Kearney doubled down.

"You're allowed to vocalize those opinions even if people don't like them. That's all I've done," he said. "This whole thing, I've vocalized my opinions about the Karen Read case and the witnesses involved in it."

Ordered to stay 100 feet from witnesses

While the judge is allowing the blogger to cover the Karen Read trial in court as a journalist, he ordered him to stay at least 100 feet away from witnesses, their businesses and homes.

"My order to him is that he is to behave in an appropriate manner and not to any way try to intimidate or harass any witness," Norfolk Superior Court Judge Michael Doolin said.

Kearney's due back in court on April 30.