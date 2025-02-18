Watch Live: Karen Read hearing to cover motions on alleged dog attack, Sandra Birchmore connection

The Karen Read case is back in court today as the defense team seeks new evidence from the state just weeks before her retrial is set to begin.

Judge Beverly Cannone's scheduling order says Tuesday's court appearance is "reserved for any evidentiary motions or voir dire hearings" to determine what evidence and witnesses can be presented to the jury at Read's second trial.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of heavy drinking in Canton, Massachusetts in January of 2022. Her first trial ended in a mistrial with a "starkly divided" hung jury.

Dog bite testimony

Read's attorneys are moving to exclude the prosecution's expert witness James Crosby, who plans to testify that injuries to O'Keefe's arm were not from a dog. The defense has suggested that the Albert family's German Shepherd named Chloe could have attacked O'Keefe and caused his injuries.

Crosby has a doctorate degree in veterinary science, but the defense says he isn't qualified to testify to O'Keefe's injuries because he is not a medical doctor.

Read's attorneys submitted an affidavit from their own dog bite expert, Dr. Marie Russell, who said Crosby's conclusions are "defective scientifically and medically."

Karen Read's attorneys seek Sandra Birchmore documents

In a new filing last week, Read's lawyers said they are requesting unredacted documents from the Massachusetts State Police investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Birchmore was 23 years old and pregnant when police found her dead in her Canton apartment in 2021. Former Stoughton police detective Matthew Farwell has been charged with killing her and staging her death to look like a suicide to keep law enforcement from finding out they had a sexual relationship that started when she was a minor, the U.S Attorney for Massachusetts alleges.

"The investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore has involved many of the material witnesses in Ms. Read's case," the defense team said in the filing, mentioning Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, State Police Detective Lt. Brian Tull, Canton police officer Kevin Albert and State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino, who read aloud text messages between Read and O'Keefe at trial.

Defense attorney Elizabeth Little said Guarino analyzed electronic data in the Birchmore investigation and concluded that "there's nothing to see here" in regard to Farwell's conduct.

"Is it relevant and material to us that the same expert would analyze a fellow officer's electronic devices and make those types of conclusions? Of course it is." Little said.

Other topics that could come up at Tuesday's hearing include a motion from prosecutors to exclude testimony from crash reconstruction experts who were part of a federal investigation into the Read case, and defense requests for more Canton police surveillance video and more communications related to Trooper Michael Proctor's internal affairs investigation.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 44, is a financial analyst who was living in Mansfield at the time of O'Keefe's death. Read says she is the victim of a cover-up by law enforcement and others and has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Last week, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts denied Read's appeal to get two of the three charges against her dismissed, based on statements made by jurors after the first trial ended in a mistrial.