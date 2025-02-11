Karen Read's appeal denied by Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts has denied Karen Read's appeal to get some of the charges against her thrown out before her second criminal trial.

Her defense argued before the highest court in the state last November that charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of personal injury and death should be dismissed.

The appeal was argued on double jeopardy grounds: Read's attorneys believe she shouldn't be retried on those charges because they say jurors in her first trial, which ended in a mistrial, privately voted to acquit her on those counts.

Karen Read appeal denied

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Judge Beverly Cannone was right to deny the defense's motion to dismiss charges.

"In sum, we conclude that the trial judge acted within her discretion in declaring a mistrial without first inquiring about a partial verdict or offering defense counsel an additional opportunity to be heard," the court said in its ruling. "Considering the length of jury

deliberations, the judge's prior efforts to encourage consensus, and the increasingly emphatic tone of the jury notes indicating deadlock, it was clear the jury had reached an impasse."

Read's first murder trial ended in a mistrial last summer with a hung jury that said they were "starkly divided." But days later, the defense said some jurors came forward to say that they had unanimously decided she was not guilty on two of the three charges, but weren't sure how to communicate that to the judge.

"Nothing suggested that the deadlock was limited to a specific charge; on the contrary, the notes contained no inkling of agreement, and the third note implied the jury were deadlocked on all charges," the high court ruled.

One of Read's lawyers suggested that the appeal push is not over.

"While we have great respect for the Commonwealth's highest court, Double Jeopardy is a federal constitutional right," attorney Martin Weinberg said in a statement. "We are strongly considering whether to seek federal habeas relief from what we continue to contend are violations of Ms. Read's federally guaranteed constitutional rights."

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 44, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts after a night of heavy drinking in January 2022. She is also charged with manslaughter while operating under the influence, and has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Read's second criminal trial is scheduled to start on April 1, 2025 in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.