Trooper Michael Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, faces state police trial board for third day

Trooper Michael Proctor is facing a Massachusetts State Police trial board for a third day as he attempts to answer to allegations of misconduct while working as the lead investigator in the Karen Read case .

Proctor, who is a veteran trooper, was relieved of duty hours after Read's first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024. He was suspended without pay weeks later. Read's second trial is scheduled to get underway with jury selection on April 1.

The trial board hearing at Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham began January 15, continued February 10 and is resumes on Thursday. The proceedings are not open to the public.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the cold outside a Canton home. Read has pleaded not guilty in the case, and claims she is being framed as part of a coverup involving several people, including law enforcement.

What is Trooper Michael Proctor accused of?

Proctor is facing potential discipline for several reasons. The federal investigation into the handling of Read's case, an investigation prosecutors recently said in court has concluded with no charges, revealed text messages Proctor sent on his personal cellphone to friends, family, and colleagues about Read.

In one message, Proctor wrote that "hopefully she kills herself." In another, he called Read as a "whackjob [expletive]." Proctor was asked about the messages while on the stand and called them "regrettable."

Another item that could lead to discipline came while working the case when Proctor and Canton Police Officer Kevin Albert were allegedly drinking together. Albert sent text messages a day later saying that he left his gun and badge in Proctor's cruiser.

The home where O'Keefe's body was found in the snow was owned at the time by Brian Albert, Kevin Albert's brother. Read's defense team has attempted to argue that Brian Albert is one of the men who could have played a part in O'Keefe's death and subsequent coverup.

What could happen to Trooper Proctor?

WBZ-TV legal analyst Katherine Loftus said she wouldn't be surprised if Proctor's professional fate wasn't determined until after Read's second trial is over.

"I think he's likely to be found responsible for at least some of the charges against him," Loftus said. "If he were to be found responsible prior to the hearing, then he could likely be questioned on that. I'm not surprised that the decision on his disciplinary proceedings will likely come after the trial is over and after he's off the stand."

If Proctor is terminated, any sworn officer can appeal to the Civil Service Commission. Anything regarding his pension would be up to the state retirement board.