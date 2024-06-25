Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial closing arguments

DEDHAM – Closing arguments will be presented Tuesday morning in Karen Read's' high-profile murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. Both sides will get an hour before the jury is given the case for deliberations after nearly two months of testimony.

You can watch the closing arguments live on CBS News Boston when they begin by clicking on the video player above.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, on January 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty.

What is Karen Read accused of?

The prosecution says Read hit O'Keefe with her Lexus SUV outside a home in Canton and left him to die during snowstorm. Read's defense attorneys say she's being framed. They claim O'Keefe was beaten to death inside the home, bitten by a dog, then dumped in the front yard by the men involved in the alleged fight.

After calling 68 witnesses over the course of nearly two months, prosecutors rested their case on Friday. The defense completed its list of six witnesses on Monday and then rested its case.

Prosecutor Adam Lally, right, shows an exhibits book to defendant Karen Read's attorney David Yannetti during her murder trail at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

Who are the attorneys in the Karen Read trial?

Adam Lally is the prosecutor from the Norfolk Count District Attorney's office. He will be presenting the state's case along with Assistant District Attorney Laura McLaughlin.

Alan Jackson and David Yannetti are Read's lead attorneys. Elizabeth Little also questioned several witnesses during the trial for the defense. Yannetti handled the defense's opening statements in April.

Jackson represented Kevin Spacey on Nantucket in 2016 when the actor was accused of sexually assaulting a young man. Prosecutors later dropped the case against Spacey.

Karen Read murder trial jury deliberations

On Tuesday, each side will be given one hour to present its closing argument.

Then, Judge Beverly Cannone will give instructions to jurors before they begin deliberations. Seventeen jurors were initially sworn in, but two were excused during the trial. That left the panel with nine women and six men. The jury of 15 will be trimmed to 12 for deliberations. Judge Cannone will pick the foreperson and then 11 will be randomly selected to deliberate, by a bingo cage with wooden number blocks in it.

The jury heard from 74 witness, 68 of them for the prosecution, during 29 days of testimony.

Karen Read is flanked by defense attorneys Alan Jackson and Elizabeth Little, at the start of a recess in Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Monday, June 24, 2024. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 44, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, is charged with three felonies - second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

She and O'Keefe were dating at the time he died, though witnesses testified that their relationship was strained.

Prosecutors say Read had been drinking for hours with O'Keefe in Canton before she hit him with her Lexus SUV after dropping him off an an after-party at 34 Fairview Road.

Retired Boston Police officer Brian Albert owned the home at the time of O'Keefe's death. Read's attorneys argue O'Keefe actually went inside the home and was killed during a fight. Multiple prosecution witnesses testified that O'Keefe never went inside the house.