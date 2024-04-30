Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 2

DEDHAM – Testimony in Karen Read's high-profile murder trial is resuming on Tuesday. The day is expected to begin with a cross-examination of Canton police officer Steve Saraf, who was the first member of law enforcement on scene when the body of Boston police officer John O'Keefe was discovered in 2022.

You can watch the proceedings live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

The trial got underway Monday inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts with opening statements and the first witness.

Read is facing several charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol. She has pleaded not guilty.

Recap of opening statements

Monday's proceedings began with prosecutor Adam Lally's opening statement.

"The only true and just verdict based on evidence is that the defendant Karen Read is guilty of murder in the second degree," Lally said.

Read's attorney David Yannetti began his opening statement by saying his client was framed.

"Her car never struck John O'Keefe. She never caused his death," Yannetti said.

Yannetti focused much of his opening statement on what he called compromised and biased police work both by Canton police and Massachusetts State Police.

First witnesses called

John O'Keefe's brother Paul was the first to take the stand in the trial, followed by his wife Erin. Paul and Erin O'Keefe each described their relationship with Read, and their recollections of learning that John O'Keefe had been killed.

Saraf was the third witness on Monday. During Saraf's testimony, prosecutors showed video from his cruiser's dashboard camera as he drove through a snowstorm and arrived on scene.

"She kept saying 'This is all my fault, this is my fault, I did this. She was very hysterical. She kept asking 'He's dead. Is he dead? Is he dead?'" Saraf testified.

When asked Monday if they plan to question Saraf, Read's attorneys said yes. That's when the judge ended proceedings for the day, saying the cross-examination would begin Tuesday morning.