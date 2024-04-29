Watch Live: Karen Read trial opening statements

DEDHAM – Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in the highly anticipated Karen Read murder trial.

After five days of jury selection, a jury was seated last week and final motions were argued inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. The jury has not been sworn in yet.

When opening statements start Monday, you can watch the proceedings live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

What is Karen Read charged with?

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Read hit and killed Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating, with her SUV outside a Canton home during a snowstorm in 2022.

What is Karen Read's defense?

Read's defense attorneys accuse law enforcement of being at the center of an elaborate coverup. During the trial, Read's defense is expected to make a third-party culprit defense, saying O'Keefe was killed inside the Canton home during a fight and dragged outside.

Judge Beverly Cannone ruled that Read's attorneys cannot make the third-party culprit argument during opening statements, but can do so during trial proceedings when accompanied by admissible evidence.

Read's supporters have been vocal outside the courthouse throughout trial proceedings, often holding "Free Karen Read" signs and wearing shirts supporting her. Cannone established a 200-foot "buffer zone" in an effort to push supporters back from the courthouse and maintain an unbiased jury.

Smaller courtroom

The trial will be held in a smaller courtroom after Read's attorneys requested that jurors should be able to see witnesses' faces as they testify. As a result, only family and a select number of media will be allowed inside. Nineteen jurors have been chosen, but only 12 will decide the case.

The trial is expected to last 6 to 8 weeks.