Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial resumes with cross-examination of state police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik

DEDHAM – Jurors are back in the courtroom for witness testimony in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial on Monday after heated arguments over a potential witness who is expected to testify that John O'Keefe's injuries are consistent with a dog attack.

After that hearing without jurors present, Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik stepped back on the witness stand for continued cross-examination.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend O'Keefe with her SUV after a night of drinking. O'Keefe's body was found in the snow outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton the morning of January 29, 2022.

Read's lead attorneys, Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, have argued that she is the victim of a coverup involving law enforcement and other witnesses in the case. They argue that O'Keefe could have been killed during a fight inside Albert's home, then brought outside.

Inverted video from Canton Police Department sallyport

The cross-examination of Bukhenik left off Thursday with questions about video of Read's SUV inside the Canton Police Department sallyport. Defense attorneys were in the process of asking Bukhenik about why the video appears to be mirrored, something that was not noted during direct questioning.

Jackson continued the line of questioning on Monday.

"Would you agree that this video is not a true and accurate depiction of what you saw that night?" Jackson asked Bukhenik. "Yes it is, it's just mirrored," Bukhenik replied.

A photo of Karen Read's Lexus SUV is shown during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. on Wednesday June 5, 2024. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Tense exchange with Judge Beverly Cannone

Judge Beverly Cannone heard arguments from both sides about potential upcoming testimony, and had a tense exchange with Yannetti. The motion hearing began before jurors entered the room.

The prosecution filed a motion Thursday to exclude the testimony of defense witness Dr. Marie Russell. They also said the defense has not provided necessary information from other experts expected to take the stand.

Read's attorneys have said for months that scratches on O'Keefe's arm could have been caused by Brian Albert's dog Chloe inside 34 Fairview Road during a fight.

The state says they were just notified that Russell would be called as a witness on May 21 and they do not have sufficient time to prepare.

As Yannetti made his arguments, Cannone interjected and asked him to stick to arguments surrounding the motion. rather than overall issues with the trial.

"This is the hyperbole I don't need. Can you please get to the point," Cannone told Yannetti.

Yannetti said the defense plans to call several witnesses who they have not had the opportunity to interview themselves because they are experts hired by the federal government during an investigation into law enforcement's handling of the Read case.

Cannone said there will be voir dires of each witness this week. That means the witnesses will be questioned by both sides without the jury present.

The judge also ordered the defense to provide a summary of one expert's opinion by the end of the day Tuesday.

During a pretrial hearing, Karen Read's defense attorney Alan Jackson shows scratches on John O'Keefe's arm that he says could have been caused during a dog attack. CBS Boston

What happened last week in the Karen Read murder trial?

Much of the testimony last week focused on broken taillight pieces that were found at the scene of O'Keefe's death, as well as Read's alcohol consumption in the hours before O'Keefe died.

Later in the week, Bukhenik took the stand. He was the supervisor for Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case. Read's defense attorneys accuse Proctor of planting evidence to help cover up for friends who are witnesses in the case.

Proctor, who is currently under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, denies any wrongdoing. He remains on full duty during the investigation.

Who is Karen Read?



A 45-year-old from Mansfield, Massachusetts, Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read is accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe, who she was dating at the time, with her SUV. According to prior witnesses, the couple had what was described as a deteriorating relationship.

Read has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Karen Read inside Norfolk Superior Court on June 10, 2024. CBS Boston

What's the schedule for the Karen Read murder trial this week?

Judge Beverly Cannone has adjusted the trial schedule in an effort to speed up proceedings. Jury selection in the case began on April 16, and dozens of witnesses have taken the stand since testimony began on April 29.

The prosecution is currently calling witnesses from its list. Read's defense attorneys have not yet begun to call witnesses.

Full days of testimony are planned this week for Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a day off scheduled for Tuesday.

Lunch breaks for jurors have been shortened to 30 minutes instead of an hour, and testimony has been held for an extra half hour until 4:30 p.m. on full days of testimony.