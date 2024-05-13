Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial Day 10 starts with Brian Albert cross-examination

DEDHAM - The Karen Read murder trial resumes Monday with the cross-examination of Brian Albert, the owner of the Canton, Massachusetts home where Read's boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe was found dead in January 2022.

You can watch the testimony live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

Albert, a former Boston Police officer, began testifying in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham last Friday. He described O'Keefe as a friend, but admitted he did not know him well.

Read, 45, is charged with second-degree murder in the case. Prosecutors say she hit and killed O'Keefe with her SUV. Defense attorneys say Read is being framed and O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside Albert's home.

Witness Brian Albert testifies during the trial of Karen Read at Norfolk County Superior Court, Friday, May 10, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Charles Krupa / AP

Cross-examination of Brian Albert begins

Albert, who recently retired, was drinking with a group that included Read and O'Keefe at the Waterfall Bar & Grille in Canton on January 28, 2022.

Several members of the group from Waterfall returned to Albert's Fairview Road home after leaving the bar. O'Keefe's body was found hours later on Albert's lawn.

On Monday, defense attorney Alan Jackson peppered Albert with questions.

Jackson read a transcript from previous grand jury testimony Albert gave, when he said "I've never met or seen [Karen Read] before. Maybe once, but I've never had a conversation with her I don't think." Jackson said the statement was not true, because they had previously met.

Jackson displayed a photo of Albert, O'Keefe and two others that was taken the week before O'Keefe's death. According to Jackson, Read took the photo.

Brian Albert says Read, O'Keefe never entered home

On Friday, Albert first took the witness stand and testified about the night of O'Keefe's death.

"John O'Keefe and Karen Read never entered my house," Albert testified on Friday.

Read's attorneys argue that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside.

Months after O'Keefe's death, Albert sold the home. He testified on Friday that the sale was not because of O'Keefe's death.

Albert is set to retake the stand Monday for cross-examination.

Who is Karen Read?

Prosecutors said she dropped O'Keefe off at Albert's home after a night of drinking in January 2022 and hit him with her SUV as she drove away, leaving him for dead in a snowstorm. In addition to second-degree murder, Read is also charged with manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Her attorneys claim she's being framed and that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside Brian Albert's home and dragged outside.